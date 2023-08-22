Man murdered in drunken brawl in Salem

August 22, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

A 54-year-old man was murdered by his friend during a drunken brawl on Monday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as M. Chandran, an electrician. Police said he was consuming liquor with P. Murugesan when a quarrel erupted between them . Murugesan allegedly attacked Chandran with a sickle. He died on the spot. On Tuesday morning, local residents found the body and alerted Attur Town police, who sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Murugesan.