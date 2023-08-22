HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murdered in drunken brawl in Salem

August 22, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man was murdered by his friend during a drunken brawl on Monday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as M. Chandran, an electrician. Police said he was consuming liquor with P. Murugesan when a quarrel erupted between them . Murugesan allegedly attacked Chandran with a sickle. He died on the spot. On Tuesday morning, local residents found the body and alerted Attur Town police, who sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Murugesan.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.