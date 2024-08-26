Man murdered during drunken fight in Salem

Alagapuram Police arrested a construction worker for allegedly beating to death his co-worker on Monday.

Sakthivel (28), a resident of Konasamudram near Edappadi and Sathish (40), a resident of Rasipuram in Namakkal, were working at a construction site at Advaitha Ashram Road. Late on Sunday, a quarrel erupted between the two while drinking, and Sakthivel allegedly attacked Sathish using iron rods. Sathish, who sustained grievous injuries, died on the spot. Other workers in the area informed Alagapuram Police, who sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police registered and arrested the accused.

