July 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A 51-year-old bus driver, said to be an alcoholic, was reportedly murdered by his son and nephew in Kunnathur limits, following a quarrel.

Dharmaraj, who was in an inebriated state, was allegedly hit on the head with a spade by his son Vishal (19) and relative Satish Kumar (26). Dharmaraj succumbed to injuries at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital. The duo were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s daughter Dhanalakshmi.

