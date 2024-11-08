Man murdered by a gang in Salem

A 46-year-old man was murdered in Salem on Friday.

The victims was identified as P. Pattarai Saravanan, alias Saravanan (46), a resident of Velliampatti, near Kuppanur, who runs an almirah workshop at Vellalagundam near Vazhapadi.

He used to stay in the workshop and on Friday early morning, he came to his house with his wife Vanitha in a car. Later, around 8.30 a.m., he went alone to the workshop in the car.

When he reached Panankadu bus stop on Harur Main Road, a gang that came in another car waylaid Saravanan’s car and took him out of the car and attacked him using sickles and other sharp weapons. In the attack, he died on the spot. Hearing his screams, the local residents rushed to the spot and on seeing them, the gang fled.

On information, Karipatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The Karipatti police registered a case and special teams were formed to nab the culprits. To avoid untoward incidents, police were deployed at the Salem Government Hospital and in villages like Velliampatti, Kuppanur, and Sukkampatti. On suspicion, police took a few people into custody for investigation.

Police sources said that last year, a history sheeter Kattur Anandhan was murdered by a gang. In that case, a suspect, Anbalagan, was arrested and is in prison. The deceased Saravanan is said to have a close relationship with Anbalagan. So, police suspect that to take revenge for the murder of Anandhan, Saravanan might have been murdered by the gang, sources added.

