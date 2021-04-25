Man murdered, body buried near stream

The Vadavalli police on Saturday apprehended a salon owner on charges of murdering a barber, who worked under him.

P. Senthilkumar (38) from Sundapalayam, near Vadavalli, was held in connection with the murder of Kumar, a native of Manaparai in Tiruchi.

The police said that Kumar had been working at a salon owned by Senthilkumar at Deenampalayam. He stayed with another barber from Manapparai namely Nandhakumar in a room behind a chicken stall run by Senthilkumar at Oonapalayam.

According to the police, Kumar recently joined another salon for work without informing Senthilkumar. Annoyed over Kumar’s act, Senthilkumar met him at the roomon April 10 afternoon. Senthilkumar and Nandhakumar picked up a quarrel with Kumar and assaulted him. After Senthilkumar left the place, Nandakumar found that Kumar was dead.

The police said that Senthilkumar, Nandhakumar, two employees at the chicken stall namely Kapildev and Arul shifted the body in a car and buried it near a stream within the limits of Thondamuthur police station.

The Vadavalli police were on the lookout for the other accused. The Thondamuthur police said that the location where the body was buried was identified on Saturday and efforts were being made to exhume it.