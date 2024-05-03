ADVERTISEMENT

Man, mother held for bid to kidnap minor girl in Salem

May 03, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man, who tried of kidnap a 17-year-old girl, along with his mother, were arrested on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was family dispute between M. Subramani, (29), a resident of Chinna Mariamman Kovil Street, and his maternal uncle Sivakumar, who is residing in the Athukadu locality. Sivakumar’s 17-year-old daughter is studying for Plus Two at Edappadi Government School.

On Wednesday, Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi (54) waylaid the irl who came in a bicycle at Kullampatti. He asked the girl to marry him, but she refused. Following this, Sivakumar forcibly tried to kidnap her in a car. She, however, managed to escape and return to her house, and told her parents about the incident.

Her parents admitted her to Edappadi Government Hospital for injuries she sustained during the kidnap attempt. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with the Thevur police. The police registered a case in this regard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi, and remanded them in prison on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The kidnap attempt was recorded on CCTV in the locality and it went viral on social media platforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US