GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man, mother held for bid to kidnap minor girl in Salem

May 03, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man, who tried of kidnap a 17-year-old girl, along with his mother, were arrested on Thursday.

There was family dispute between M. Subramani, (29), a resident of Chinna Mariamman Kovil Street, and his maternal uncle Sivakumar, who is residing in the Athukadu locality. Sivakumar’s 17-year-old daughter is studying for Plus Two at Edappadi Government School.

On Wednesday, Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi (54) waylaid the irl who came in a bicycle at Kullampatti. He asked the girl to marry him, but she refused. Following this, Sivakumar forcibly tried to kidnap her in a car. She, however, managed to escape and return to her house, and told her parents about the incident.

Her parents admitted her to Edappadi Government Hospital for injuries she sustained during the kidnap attempt. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with the Thevur police. The police registered a case in this regard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi, and remanded them in prison on Thursday.

The kidnap attempt was recorded on CCTV in the locality and it went viral on social media platforms.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.