Man, mother held for bid to kidnap minor girl in Salem

May 03, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Salem

A 29-year-old man, who tried of kidnap a 17-year-old girl, along with his mother, were arrested on Thursday.

There was family dispute between M. Subramani, (29), a resident of Chinna Mariamman Kovil Street, and his maternal uncle Sivakumar, who is residing in the Athukadu locality. Sivakumar’s 17-year-old daughter is studying for Plus Two at Edappadi Government School.

On Wednesday, Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi (54) waylaid the irl who came in a bicycle at Kullampatti. He asked the girl to marry him, but she refused. Following this, Sivakumar forcibly tried to kidnap her in a car. She, however, managed to escape and return to her house, and told her parents about the incident.

Her parents admitted her to Edappadi Government Hospital for injuries she sustained during the kidnap attempt. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with the Thevur police. The police registered a case in this regard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Subramani and his mother, Poonkodi, and remanded them in prison on Thursday.

The kidnap attempt was recorded on CCTV in the locality and it went viral on social media platforms.