Man missing in Erode was murdered by three of his friends in drunken attack, police find

January 01, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - ERODE

A man who went missing after his left his home in Erode four days ago, has been found to be murdered by three of his friends. who surrendered at the Bhavani police station here on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

According to the police, the victim, S. Ayyandurai, 30, of Thurusampalayam in Bhavani taluk, a diploma-holder, was unemployed for the past six months. On December 27, he left home, but did not return. Search efforts by his parents and relatives failed, and they lodged a complaint with the Bhavani police. CCTV footage revealed that he had last met with his friends, and police were on the lookout for them.

On Sunday, December 31, Vel, 23, Parthiban, 27 and Karthick, 24, surrendered before the police. Inquiries revealed that the three, along with Ayyandurai, were consuming liquor on December 27 near a graveyard in Jambai village, when an altercation broke out between them. The three assaulted Ayyandurai, and he died. The three men then dumped the body in some bushes and left.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the news spread, over 50 relatives of the victim gathered at Jambai Junction and staged a road roko disrupting vehicle movement on the Bhavani – Appakudal Road on Sunday night. They wanted severe action to be taken against the three accused men and prevented the police from sending the body to the hospital for an autopsy. Bhavani Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Amirthavarshini held talks with the protestors and later, the protest was withdrawn and the body was taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Traffic was disrupted for an hour.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, a case of murder was registered and the three were arrested and produced at a court and lodged at prison. An autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT