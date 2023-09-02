Man-missing case filed in Coimbatore

September 02, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore city police registered a man-missing case on Friday following confession of the son of a paralysed man that he had pushed the latter into a canal in Erode district four years ago.

Saminathan of Chokkampudur, in an inebriated state, had blurted out recently to an acquaintance who happened to be a police informer that he had pushed his ailing father Karuppasamy (65) into the Ukkaram canal, near Nambiyur, in December, 2018.

The police, after questioning the family members of Saminathan, registered the man-missing case.

Two arrested for assaulting cop

ADVERTISEMENT

Two employees of private companies were arrested for assaulting a policeman on patrol duty reportedly in an inebriated state in Coimbatore on Saturday.

S. Sivashankar (32) and S. Vignesh (30), both belonging to Podanur had, after assaulting the cop enraged over video-graphing of their altercation, had attempted to lodge a complaint that they had been attacked by a person in police uniform. The Podanur police, after making inquiries, handed over the duo to the Sundarapuram police.

The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested for stealing jewellery from uncle’s house

The Saravanampatti police on Saturday arrested a youth for reportedly stealing 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery from his paternal uncle’s house at Ganapathy in Coimbatore city earlier this week.

S. Mariya Amudhan of New Siddhapur, who was running a laptop servicing unit, had confessed to the police to have indulged in the act after having lost over ₹20 lakh in stock market.

Mariya Amudhan had allegedly taken the help of his friend Alagar of Theni, to break open the locked house.

However, the footage of his motorcycle was captured in the CCTV camera.

Mariya Amuthan had obtained ₹8 lakh from a private finance firm by pledging the stolen ornaments, which the police team recovered.

Mariya Amudhan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Alagar was absconding, police sources said.

Two cars gutted

The Rathnapuri police in Coimbatore city are on the lookout for an unidentified man who had allegedly set on fire a car early Saturday morning in front of Sampath Street. The fire had spread and gutted a car parked closeby as well.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the car owner M. Anandakumar.

Police sources said Anandakumar had previous enmity with a second hand car seller.

Injured migrant worker dies in Coimbatore

A migrant worker T Ravi (18) belonging to Uttar Pradesh who sustained grievous injury in a furnace oil tanker explosion at a fabrication unit in Bodipalayam, a few days ago died on Friday night at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Another migrant worker Vokil had died on the spot in the explosion.

The Madukkarai police registed a case against the furnace unit owner Shanmugam (55).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.