Man makes hoax bomb alert to trap friend, arrested

Coimbatore Rural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man who made a hoax alert that Sri Lankan refugees were plotting to place a bomb at Pollachi railway station.

R. Rukmangathan, a resident of Vivekanandar Street at Suleswaranpatti near Pollachi, was arrested in connection with the fake alert he gave the police in the early hours of Sunday. Following the call, the police personnel search the railway station extensively for at least three hours till 5 a.m.

The police control room received Rukmangathan's call at 1 a.m. He told the police that a few Sri Lankan refugees standing on Thangam Theatre road were planning to place bomb at Pollachi railway station. The police traced the caller's whereabouts and arrested him on Sunday noon. During inquiry, the man confessed to the police that he made the hoax alert in an inebriated state to trap his friend Sivaraj (54) of Anna Street near Suleswaranpatti in connection with the drunken brawl they had on Saturday night.

The police said that Rukmangathan, who sells groundnut, and Sivaraj, a gas stove service man, were friends. Sivaraj, who had spent his childhood in Sri Lanka and later shifted to Tamil Nadu, used to visit Rukmangathan's house, which the latter’s wife did not like. On Saturday morning, Sivaraj visited Rukmangathan's house and enquired his wife about the health condition of her ailing father. The woman allegedly did not treat Sivaraj well for which he quarrelled with Rukmangathan during a drinking session later at night.

Rukmangathan confessed to the police that he mentioned the name of Sivaraj in the call in an attempt to land him in jail. Rukmangathan was arrested under Sections 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) 505 (i) (b) (With intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded later on the day.