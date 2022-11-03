₹35 lakh lost in cyber fraud in Krishnagiri

A 43-year-old man, who believed a fraudulent message and invested money lost ₹35 lakh.

According to the police, E. Venkataswamy (43) of Sunnambukara Street in Hosur is working for a private company.

On July 19 this year, he received a WhatsApp message regarding a trading investment with high profit. Believing this, he called the number, and the person who spoke on the other side asked him to invest money through an app, and he deposited ₹35 lakh in several instalments but did not receive the amount as promised. While he tried to contact the person, he was not available.

When he learnt that he had been cheated, Mr. Venkataswamy lodged a complaint with the Krishnagiri district cyber crime police, and on Wednesday, the police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act and are investigating.