Man kills wife in Namakkal

August 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman was killed by her husband in a family dispute here on Monday.

Govindhan (39), a resident of Ramasamy Nagar near Kannankurichi in Salem, and his wife Radha have two children, aged 11 and 7. They used to quarrel with each other regarding a family dispute and recently Radha took her children to her father’s house at Namagiripettai in Namakkal district.

On Monday night, Govindhan went to his father-in-law’s house in an inebriated state and found Radha sleeping. He threw a grinding stone on her head. On hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and took Radha to Rasipuram Government Hospital. But doctors declared her dead. The Namagiripettai police arrested Govindhan, and he was remanded in prison on Tuesday.

