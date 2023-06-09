ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife in Namakkal

June 09, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity on Friday.

According to the police, A. Mariappan, a resident of Devendrar Street near Belukurichi in Namakkal district, was a casual labourer. He was staying with his second wife M. Chinnaponnu (48), and the couple has two sons, Chinraj (27) and Gopal (24).

Mariappan used to consume liquor and quarrel with his wife, suspecting her fidelity.

On Thursday night, a quarrel erupted between the couple and later they went to sleep. At midnight, Mariappan killed Chinnaponnu using a piece of rock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he went to the Belukurichi police station and surrendered before the personnel. The police went to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police registered a case, arrested Mariappan, and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US