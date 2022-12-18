  1. EPaper
Man arrested on murder charge in Namakkal

December 18, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his relative here in a brawl on Saturday night.

According to the police, the families of M. Ashok (48) of Avarankadu, near Pallipalayam, a weaver, and his relative M. Ayyappan (28) reside in the same compound and use a common toilet.

On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between Ashok and Ayyappan regarding using the toilet.

During the quarrel, Ayyappan attacked Ashok with a stone and fled from the spot. In the attack, Ashok sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The Pallipalayam police sent the body for postmortem, registered a case, and arrested Ayyappan.

