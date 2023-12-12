Man kills father-in-law in Salem

December 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Salem

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law during a family dispute on Tuesday.

Saravanan (40), a farmer from Pungamarathukadu near Ulipuram, had an argument with his wife Dhanalakshmi a week ago, upon which she along with her three children left for her father Maruthai’s (60) house in Nagiyampatti. Late on Sunday, Saravanan went to Maruthai’s house, where a quarrel erupted between the two. On Monday evening, Maruthai was found dead near a temple in the village. Upon information, Thammampatti police sent the body for a postmortem and began an inquiry, during which it was revealed that Saravanan allegedly killed Maruthai and went into hiding in Kerala. He was arrested on Tuesday and further probe is on.

