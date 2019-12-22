Man kills father

A man killed his father near Ammapet here during the early hours of Saturday following a quarrel regarding partition of property.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ramasamy (55). Ramasamy, a carpenter, was living with his son Sreenivasan. Sreenivasan used to quarrel with his father demanding to register the house in his name or to give him money by selling the property. However, Ramasamy opposed this. On Saturday, Sreenivasan picked a quarrel with Ramasamy over the issue and stabbed him with a chisel and fled.

On information, the Ammapet police recovered the body. Later in the day, the police arrested Sreenivasan.