Man kills father over land dispute in Salem

Police said the 61-year-old, after killing his 82-year-old father, surrendered at a police station

August 07, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his father in a land dispute on the evening of Sunday, August 6, 2023 in Salem.

L. Muthusamy (82), a resident of Kurumbar Street near Veeraganur, was a farmer. Last month, Muthusamy decided to sell his farmland on Veeraganur-Salem Road, and entered into an agreement with a buyer, and received an advance amount.

Muthusamy’s son, His son, Perumal (61), came to know about this and quarelled with his father and asked for the money, but Muthusamy refused to give it to him. On Sunday evening, Perumal came to his father’s house and found him sleeping. Using an iron pipe, he attacked him. Muthusamy died on the spot.

Later, Perumal went to the Veeraganur police station and surrendered before the police. The police went to the house and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and remanded the Perumal in prison.

