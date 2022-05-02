Man kills father over land dispute in Erode

A middle-aged man attacked and killed his father following dispute over partitioning family assets.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pazhanisami (68), a farmer from Thindalveppampalayam here. Pazhanisami lived with his wife Rukumani and son Ravikumar (37) and Ravikumar often quarreled with his father regarding registering family assets to his name.

Police said Ravikumar was addicted to liquor and the couple warned him against this.

During the late hours of Sunday, a scuffle occurred between father and son regarding transferring family assets to Ravikumar’s name and in a fit of rage, Ravikumar attacked his father with a log.

Pazhanisami suffered grievous injuries in the incident and Ravikumar threatened his mother not to reveal about the incident to others. Ravikumar escaped from the place. Pazhanisami succumbed to the injuries during the early hours of Monday. Erode District Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Police nabbed Ravikumar and are inquiring.

Sniffer dogs were brought to the crime scene and fingerprint experts lifted samples from the place.