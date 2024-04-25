Man kills alms seeker in Salem

April 25, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

A 55-year-old man allegedly murdered an alms seeker in Salem on Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a quarrel erupted between two persons on the walking path in front of the Salem Corporation office, during which one person attacked the other with stones, causing the latter’s death. Witnessing the incident, bystanders apprehended the assailant and informed the Salem Town Police. The accused was identified as M. Prabakaran (55) of Nethimedu, and the deceased an alms seeker. The police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigations revealed that Prabakaran had a prior murder case registered against him in November 2021. It was discovered that he frequently slept near the corporation office alongside the alms seeker. Since Prabakaran was inebriated at the time of the incident, authorities suspect that the dispute arose between them as a result of alcohol consumption. The details regarding the deceased’s identity are yet to be established, according to police sources.

