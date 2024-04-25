GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man kills alms seeker in Salem

April 25, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man allegedly murdered an alms seeker in Salem on Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a quarrel erupted between two persons on the walking path in front of the Salem Corporation office, during which one person attacked the other with stones, causing the latter’s death. Witnessing the incident, bystanders apprehended the assailant and informed the Salem Town Police. The accused was identified as M. Prabakaran (55) of Nethimedu, and the deceased an alms seeker. The police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigations revealed that Prabakaran had a prior murder case registered against him in November 2021. It was discovered that he frequently slept near the corporation office alongside the alms seeker. Since Prabakaran was inebriated at the time of the incident, authorities suspect that the dispute arose between them as a result of alcohol consumption. The details regarding the deceased’s identity are yet to be established, according to police sources.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.