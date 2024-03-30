GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man killed, three injured in separate accidents in Salem

March 30, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was killed and three conservancy workers were injured in separate accidents in Salem.

The police identified the deceased as B. Gowthaman, a resident of Vangapalayam near Vengamedu in Karur district. On Friday, he went to Tiruchengode to meet his wife and newborn child. He left his in-laws’ house around 11.30 p.m, and was on his way back home, when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the iron barricades on the road at Anichampalayam near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district. He sustained grievous injuries to his head and died on the way to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case.

On Saturday, three Corporation conservancy workers engaged in cleaning work at the Kandampatti flyover were hit by a container truck that was heading to Coimbatore from Bengaluru. The workers — Manjula (40), a resident of Andipatti; Kowsalya (29), a resident of Selathampatti; and Chinnappan (35), a resident of Pachanampatti - suffered injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. They were said to be out of danger. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating further.

