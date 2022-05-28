Man killed in roof collapse in Coimbatore

A man was killed in a partial roof collapse at Ramanathapuram in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said that Vinoth Kannan (35), a labourer involved in manufacturing of doors, was staying with his family members at a rented residence at Bharathi Nagar third street in Ramanathapuram.

Around 1.45 a.m., a portion of the roof collapsed and fell on him, leading to his death on the spot. The Ramanathapuram police retrieved his body and sent it to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the police said.