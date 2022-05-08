Man killed in elephant attack in Coonoor forest

It is believed that the elephant had left Bhavani estate and was moving towards the Bhavanisagar Dam

It is believed that the elephant had left Bhavani estate and was moving towards the Bhavanisagar Dam

A 43-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in the Hulical East Beat of the Coonoor Forest Range.

The deceased was identified as V. Murugan, a resident of Bhavani Estate, Kattery Post in Coonoor. He is believed to have been returning from work when he was attacked by a wild elephant which had entered the estate on May 7.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris Division), K. Saravanakumar, said that the elephant had crossed into the estate from Kundah Forest Range on Saturday. Field staff were deputed to monitor the elephant inside the estate, which is very close to the border with Coimbatore district.

It is believed that the elephant had left the estate and was moving towards the Bhavanisagar Dam when it accidentally crossed paths with Murugan, leading to Murugan being attacked and killed.

Following the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot. They handed over interim compensation to the next of kin of the deceased amounting to ₹50,000.