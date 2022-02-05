Man killed in elephant attack

Coimbatore

05 February 2022 22:35 IST

A 50-year-old man died after being attacked by a lone wild elephant near Mottiyur tribal settlement in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Forest Department, the victim, identified as R. Nanjan, went to a patta land near the tribal settlement that was nearly 100 m away from forest area when a tusker emerged out of the bushes and attacked him.

He died on the spot. The Forest Department personnel took efforts to send the elephant back into the forest, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a female elephant aged around 30 years was found dead near Baralikadu tribal settlement in Karamadai forest range on Saturday evening and its carcass will be autopsied on Sunday, the Forest Department said.