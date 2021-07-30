Man killed in elephant attack

Hosur

30 July 2021 22:16 IST

An 80-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Denkanikottai on Friday.

The victim, Bajjappa, had taken out his livestock to graze, when he was attacked by the elephant, sources said. As he did not return home, his family members went in search of him. Bajjappa’s body was found in Naarpanatty forest range. Kelamangalam police inspected the spot and the Forest Department was alerted. Later, the forest officials handed over ₹50,000 as first part of the solatium to the deceased’s family.

