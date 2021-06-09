Man killed in elephant attack

A 26-year-old man died after being attacked by an elephant during an accidental encounter while he was returning home from a temple near Kunjapannai on late Tuesday night.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as R. Rajkumar, a resident of Semmanarai, a tribal village in the area. It was believed that Rajkumar had gone to visit a temple nearby and was returning home when he crossed paths with an elephant. Forest department officials believe that the elephant was spooked by Rajkumar, who could have inadvertently got too close to the animal.

Officials rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning and conducted an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. They found signs of the presence of an elephant.

District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, Guru Swamy Dabbala, said that this was the first fatality resulting from a problematic human-elephant interaction in Nilgiris division in over a year. “The forest department is figuring out how best to minimise such interactions in the future. One such measure being considered was for bushes near the road in which Rajkumar was walking to be cleared so there is a better line-of-sight for people using the road,” said Mr. Dabbala.

The forest department has handed over interim compensation to the next of kin of the victim.