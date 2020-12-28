Man killed in elephant attack

Coimbatore

A 65-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack on Maruthamalai Road within the Coimbatore forest range on Monday.

Forest Department officials said that Muhammad Niyas, a security guard at a private building near the Government Law College on Maruthamalai Road, was walking on the road around 6 a.m. in search of a tea shop when he encountered a male elephant that strayed into the residential area. The elephant pushed him on the ground, which led to his death, the officials said.

Following the incident, the Forest Department staff, who were monitoring elephants in the forest range, visited the spot and sent the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Officials said that ₹ 50,000 will be provided to the deceased kin as immediate relief out of the ₹ 4 lakh solatium given by the State government. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.

According to the officials, 18 persons have died in elephant attacks in Coimbatore Forest Division this year, including the death on Monday.