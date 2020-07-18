Coimbatore

Man killed in elephant attack

An unidentified man was killed in the attack of a wild elephant near Pooluvapatti in Coimbatore district on Friday. Forest officials said the man aged around 40 was attacked by a tusker in a private land near Kallar bridge around 8.30 p.m. on Friday. The place was located around one km away from the boundaries of Poondi central beat of Pooluvapatti forest range.

The deceased had a large wound on his back caused by the tusk of the male elephant. The Forest Department informed the Alandurai police and the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police were yet to trace the identity of the deceased.

