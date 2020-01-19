Coimbatore

Man killed in elephant attack

A 47-year-old man from Sirumugai was killed by a wild elephant late on Thursday. The victim has been identified as S. Ramachandran, a resident of Thimmarayan Palayam near Sirumugai.

Forest Department officials said that Ramachandran had an encounter with a wild elephant around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday when he was returning home after witnessing Pongal celebrations at Lingapuram.

The elephant attacked Ramachandran who suffered serious injuries. People, who found the man lying injured on the road, rushed him to Government Hospital, Mettupalayam.

He was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday.

Man held for theft

The Big Bazaar Street police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of stealing ₹ 1.7 lakh and one sovereign gold chain from a textile showroom where he was working as salesman. C. Nithin, a native of Nilakottai in Dindigul, was arrested based on a complaint filed by his employer Roshan Ashraf of Karumbukadai. The police recovered the cash and the chain from Nithin who was remanded in judicial custody.

