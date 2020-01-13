Man killed in elephant attack

A 55-year-old man from a village near Pooluvapatti in Coimbatore rural was killed in an elephant attack late on Saturday. The tragedy occurred when the man was on duty, guarding a private farm close to a reserve forest area.

The deceased was identified as R. Ayyavu, a resident of Nallurpathi village.

Forest officials said that Ayyavu worked in the farm owned by one Palanisamy during day and guards the crops in the farm from wild animals at night.

The farm is situated on the banks of River Noyyal under Pooluvapatti reserve forest of Pooluvapatti forest range.

Officials said that a male wild elephant strayed from the forest and entered the farm around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The tusker attacked Ayyavu with its trunk and stamped him with foot. He died on the spot.

After alerted by local residents, Forest staff reached the farm and informed the incident to the Karunya Nagar police. The body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Forest Department handed over ₹ 50,000 to the family of the deceased as immediate relief, out of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the Government as solatium.