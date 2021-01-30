Man killed in elephant attack near Coimbatore

A 59-year-old man from Sirumugai, near Coimbatore, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Sampathkumar of Lingapuram.
According to the Forest Department, Sampathkumar had an encounter with the elephant when he was returning from the farm to his house in a two-wheeler around 5 p.m. The elephant, which was crossing the road pushed Sampathkumar and trampled him. He died on the spot.
Forest Department staff from Sirumugai forest range rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital, Mettupalayam.
Minor tension prevailed at the Forest Department check post at Lingapuram as people thronged the place in large numbers to mark their protest over frequent crop raids and attacks by wild elephants.
Mettupalayam MLA O.K. Chinnaraj visited the hospital and paid respects to Sampathkumar, who was the former secretary of dairy farmers’ cooperative society at Lingapuram.
