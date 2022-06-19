Man killed in elephant attack in MTR buffer zone
He was going to his relative’s home when the incident occurred
A 42-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Bokkapuram in Singara forest range on Sunday morning.
Forest and police sources identified the deceased as B. Basuvaraj, 42, a resident of Pudukkadu in Thengumarahada in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He reportedly left his home early morning and was going to his relative’s home when he was attacked by a wild elephant.
The body of Basuvaraj, a daily wage worker, was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Forest Department officials said that compensation would be given to the next of the kin of the deceased.
Only a few days ago, a 30-year-old woman was injured by a wild elephant while she was on her way to work in a private residence in Mavanallah a few days ago. The woman survived the attack but had to undergo treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.