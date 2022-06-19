Man killed in elephant attack in MTR buffer zone

Rohan Premkumar June 19, 2022 16:26 IST

He was going to his relative’s home when the incident occurred

A 42-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Bokkapuram in Singara forest range on Sunday morning. Forest and police sources identified the deceased as B. Basuvaraj, 42, a resident of Pudukkadu in Thengumarahada in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He reportedly left his home early morning and was going to his relative’s home when he was attacked by a wild elephant. The body of Basuvaraj, a daily wage worker, was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Forest Department officials said that compensation would be given to the next of the kin of the deceased. Only a few days ago, a 30-year-old woman was injured by a wild elephant while she was on her way to work in a private residence in Mavanallah a few days ago. The woman survived the attack but had to undergo treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam.



