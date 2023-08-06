Man killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

August 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

A 51-year-old farmer was killed in an elephant attack on Sunday A. Thangavel of Jawalagiri in Krishnagiri district took his cattle for grazing near Ulibanda Reserve Forest when an elephant attacked him. He died on the spot. On information, Forest Department officials reached to the spot and sent the body to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Leopard trapped in cage in Erode

Following incidents of leopard attacks on cattle reported in Vellaikaradu in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, the Forest Department placed a cage at Vellaikaradu. In the early hours of Sunday, the forest officials found a female leopard, aged 4, inside the cage. It was later released in the Moolapatti forest area.

Police inquire cracker shop owner’s wife in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri Town DSP Tamilarasi on Sunday visited the house of Ravi, owner of the firecracker shop at Palayapettai where an explosion killed nine persons and injured 15 others on July 29, and inquired Ravi’s wife Jayasri, the lone survivor in the family. The DSP got her statement regarding the incident. Jayasri was discharged from the hospital recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.