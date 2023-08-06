HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

August 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old farmer was killed in an elephant attack on Sunday A. Thangavel of Jawalagiri in Krishnagiri district took his cattle for grazing near Ulibanda Reserve Forest when an elephant attacked him. He died on the spot. On information, Forest Department officials reached to the spot and sent the body to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Leopard trapped in cage in Erode

Following incidents of leopard attacks on cattle reported in Vellaikaradu in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, the Forest Department placed a cage at Vellaikaradu. In the early hours of Sunday, the forest officials found a female leopard, aged 4, inside the cage. It was later released in the Moolapatti forest area.

Police inquire cracker shop owner’s wife in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri Town DSP Tamilarasi on Sunday visited the house of Ravi, owner of the firecracker shop at Palayapettai where an explosion killed nine persons and injured 15 others on July 29, and inquired Ravi’s wife Jayasri, the lone survivor in the family. The DSP got her statement regarding the incident. Jayasri was discharged from the hospital recently.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.