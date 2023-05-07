ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

May 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

M. Perumal (55), a resident of Samanthamalai, was killed in elephant attack on Sunday when he was walking to his farm.

On Saturday, two elephants entered Krishnagiri highway near the town and Forest Department staff tried to chase them into deep the forest.

Later in the night, they moved to a lake at Samanthamalai. One of the elephants had attacked the man in the morning. Perumal sustained injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

The Forest Department officials handed over ₹50,000 solatium as first instalment to the kin of the deceased. The officials continued their attempts to send the elephants into the deep forest.

Railway police seize ganja from train in Salem

Acting on a tip-off, Salem Railway Police searched the compartments of the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express train on Sunday morning at the Salem Railway Junction and found an unclaimed bag in a reserved coach.

On checking the bag, the police found five kg of ganja and seized it. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

