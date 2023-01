Man killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

January 31, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 53-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack in Thally here on Tuesday. A lone elephant attacked S. Lagumappa near the reserve forest extension of Bangala Saragam in Thally. He succumbed to injuries while being taken to the government hospital. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.