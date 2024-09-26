Man killed in elephant attack in Gudalur forest division

A 59-year-old man was killed during an accidental interaction with a wild elephant in Gudalur forest division early Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kunju Moidheen, 59, a resident of Cherambadi near Pandalur in the Nilgiris.

According to Forest Department officials, a team of forest staff was involved in operations to drive away a wild elephant that had entered the area in the morning. It has been said that Moidheen, on hearing the elephant’s loud trumpeting, ventured out of his home and began shining a torch into the thick forests surrounding his house in an attempt to spot the elephant.

Forest Department staff, who noticed Moidheen is said to have warned him to go back inside his house. However, he is believed to have failed to heed to their warnings. The already agitated elephant is said to have charged at Moidheen, and pushed him, leading to him sustaining fatal injuries.

Officials said that while Moidheen was living in a house located on a patta land, he was cultivating crops on “assessed wasteland” belonging to the Revenue Department, which he had encroached.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur), Vengatesh Prabhu, said that the entire compensation amount, totalling ₹10 lakh, was handed over to the next of kin of Moidheen.

Following Moidheen’s death, local residents staged a protest demanding that the elephant be captured.

Mr. Prabhu, along with officials from the Revenue Department and police, held talks with the residents and convinced them to return to their homes. Mr. Prabhu said that kumki elephants are to be brought from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Friday to drive elephants in the area back into the forests and away from human habitations.