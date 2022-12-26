HamberMenu
Man killed in elephant attack in Erode

December 26, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Mamarathupallam in Kadambur forest range in Erode on Sunday night. Officials from the Forest Department said that G. Palanisamy of Yelanchi was heading to his village on a motorcycle. Around 9 p.m., while he was nearing Mamarathupallam, an elephant attacked him. He reportedly died on the spot. On information, the officials sent the body to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem. Officials said that steps were under way to provide solatium to the family of the deceased. Palanisamy is survived by his wife Vasanthi, son Gokul, and daughters Vaishnavi and Gowsi.

