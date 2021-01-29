Man killed in elephant attack in Coimbatore district

Forest Department officials on Friday found the body of a man who was killed by an elephant near Narasipuram in Coimbatore district.
Coimbatore District Police sources said the man Karthi (47), a resident of Selvapuram in the Coimbatore City Police limits, is believed to have visited a temple near a reserve forest near Narasipuram, Pooluvapatti Forest Range, on Thursday evening, when he was attacked by a lone tusker. He suffered injuries and died on the spot. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy on Friday and Alandurai police have registered a case.
Forest Department officials said that the wild elephant was spotted in a village near Narasipuram on Thursday and a night patrol team chased it back to the forest at around 10.30 p.m. The incident likely occurred prior to the arrival of the night patrol team, the officials said.
A sum of ₹50,000 will be provided to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief out of the ₹4 lakh solatium given by the State government. This is the first death due to an elephant attack this year, according to the officials.
