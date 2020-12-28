Man killed in elephant attack in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

28 December 2020 14:24 IST

This is the 18th death due to an elephant attack in the Coimbatore Forest Division this year, officials said

A man working as a security guard was killed in an elephant attack on Maruthamalai Road, within the Coimbatore forest range, on Monday.

Forest Department officials said that Muhammad Niyas (65) was working as a security guard at a private building near the Government Law College on Maruthamalai Road. At around 6 a.m., he was walking on the road in search of a tea shop when he encountered a male elephant that had strayed into the residential area. The elephant pushed him to the ground, which led to his death, the officials said.

Following the incident, Forest Department staff, who were monitoring elephants in the forest range, visited the spot and sent the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Officials said that ₹50,000 will be provided to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief out of the ₹4 lakh solatium given by the State government. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.

