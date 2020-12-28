Man killed in elephant attack in Coimbatore district

A man working as a security guard was killed in an elephant attack on Maruthamalai Road, within the Coimbatore forest range, on Monday.
Forest Department officials said that Muhammad Niyas (65) was working as a security guard at a private building near the Government Law College on Maruthamalai Road. At around 6 a.m., he was walking on the road in search of a tea shop when he encountered a male elephant that had strayed into the residential area. The elephant pushed him to the ground, which led to his death, the officials said.
Following the incident, Forest Department staff, who were monitoring elephants in the forest range, visited the spot and sent the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Officials said that ₹50,000 will be provided to the deceased’s kin as immediate relief out of the ₹4 lakh solatium given by the State government. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.
According to the officials, 18 persons have died in elephant attacks in Coimbatore Forest Division this year, including the death on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath