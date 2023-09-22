HamberMenu
Man killed in elephant attack at Sathyamangalam in Erode district

September 22, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in his farmland at Sathyamangalam in Erode district in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Ramasamy of Puduvadavalli Attai Mokkai, owned one acre land near the forest area. Sources said that a wild elephant entered his land in the early hours of Friday and started destroying the crops. Ramasamy, who was guarding the crops, was allegedly trampled to death by the elephant. 

The villagers informed the police, who alerted Sathyamangalam Forest Range Office. The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. 

Immediate assistance of ₹50,000 was handed over to the victim’s family. 

