ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in compound wall collapse in Udhagamandalam

February 24, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The 44-year-old, who owned a small constructions business, was completing work around a newly-built wall, in Kandal along with a migrant worker, when it collapsed on both of them; the worker is undergoing treatment for his injuries

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man, who was overseeing the construction of a compound wall in Pudhu Nagar in Kandal, died after the wall collapsed on top of him, on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mani alias Chandrashekar, a resident of Kandal. Chandrashekar is said to have been involved in a small constructions business, undertaking minor construction projects such as building compound walls and basic structures. On Thursday, he was with a migrant worker employed to help construct a compound wall at the house of one of his relatives.

Police said that the compound wall had already been built and that Chandrasekar and a worker employed to reinforce the wall, identified as Irfan Ansari, 30, from Jharkhand, were filling in a portion of the area surrounding the 10-foot-high wall with soil, when it unexpectedly collapsed on top of both of them. Both Chandrashekar and Ansari were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam for treatment. However, Chandrashekar died due to the severity of his injuries, while Ansari suffered injuries to his leg and is undergoing treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered by the Nilgiris district police, who are investigating the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US