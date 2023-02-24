HamberMenu
Man killed in compound wall collapse in Udhagamandalam

The 44-year-old, who owned a small constructions business, was completing work around a newly-built wall, in Kandal along with a migrant worker, when it collapsed on both of them; the worker is undergoing treatment for his injuries

February 24, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man, who was overseeing the construction of a compound wall in Pudhu Nagar in Kandal, died after the wall collapsed on top of him, on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mani alias Chandrashekar, a resident of Kandal. Chandrashekar is said to have been involved in a small constructions business, undertaking minor construction projects such as building compound walls and basic structures. On Thursday, he was with a migrant worker employed to help construct a compound wall at the house of one of his relatives.

Police said that the compound wall had already been built and that Chandrasekar and a worker employed to reinforce the wall, identified as Irfan Ansari, 30, from Jharkhand, were filling in a portion of the area surrounding the 10-foot-high wall with soil, when it unexpectedly collapsed on top of both of them. Both Chandrashekar and Ansari were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam for treatment. However, Chandrashekar died due to the severity of his injuries, while Ansari suffered injuries to his leg and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered by the Nilgiris district police, who are investigating the incident.

