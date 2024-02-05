ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in accident in Thoppur ghat in Dharmapuri

February 05, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirunelveli man was killed in an accident in Thoppur ghat on Monday.

The victim Sivashankar (55), hailing from Manimutharu in Tirunelveli, was driving a container truck from Krishnagiri with cream for icing on cakes. The truck was bound for Tuticorin port.

According to the police, the truck driver apparently lost control of the vehicle crashing near Thoppur ghat. The driver was found caught under the container. Highway patrol found the vehicle and retrieved the body. Thoppur police have registered a case.

