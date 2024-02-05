GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in accident in Thoppur ghat in Dharmapuri

February 05, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirunelveli man was killed in an accident in Thoppur ghat on Monday.

The victim Sivashankar (55), hailing from Manimutharu in Tirunelveli, was driving a container truck from Krishnagiri with cream for icing on cakes. The truck was bound for Tuticorin port.

According to the police, the truck driver apparently lost control of the vehicle crashing near Thoppur ghat. The driver was found caught under the container. Highway patrol found the vehicle and retrieved the body. Thoppur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.