Man killed in accident in Salem

July 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man was killed and two others sustained grievous injuries when a bus collided with a two-wheeler and a car here on Monday.

A. Ponnusamy of Sendrayanpalayam near Vazhapadi was a mason. On Monday, he and two other workers, C. Ramachandran (32) and C. Ganesan (40), residents of Kavarkalpatty, were going to Pethanaickenpalayam by a two-wheeler. When they reached Pethanaickenpalayam Government School, an omnibus hit the vehicle from behind, and also hit a car that went in front of the bus. In the accident, Ponnusamy died on the spot. Ramachandran and Ganesan were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Yethapur police registered a case.

