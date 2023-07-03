HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in accident in Salem

July 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man was killed and two others sustained grievous injuries when a bus collided with a two-wheeler and a car here on Monday.

A. Ponnusamy of Sendrayanpalayam near Vazhapadi was a mason. On Monday, he and two other workers, C. Ramachandran (32) and C. Ganesan (40), residents of Kavarkalpatty, were going to Pethanaickenpalayam by a two-wheeler. When they reached Pethanaickenpalayam Government School, an omnibus hit the vehicle from behind, and also hit a car that went in front of the bus. In the accident, Ponnusamy died on the spot. Ramachandran and Ganesan were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Yethapur police registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.