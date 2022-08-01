Man killed in accident in Salem

A 29-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler in which he was travelling hit a JCB vehicle from behind at Konanchettiyur on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased G. Harikrishnan of Merkkukadu in Vazhapadi was returning from Kurichi along with his brother G. Gowtham (24). Harikrishnan died on the spot, while Gowtham escaped with minor injuries. The Vazhapadi police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case.