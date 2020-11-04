Coimbatore

Man killed in accident at workplace

A 27-year-old man was killed after a granite slab fell on him at a unit where he was working in Shoolagiri here on Tuesday.

Muniraj was employed in Pacific Granites Private limited at Gunduurukki here for the last seven years. On Tuesday, Muniraj was fatally injured after a granite slab fell on him at the unit. He was taken to the Hosur government hospital, where he was declared dead. Following this, Muniraj’s relatives staged a protest outside the granite unit alleging that he died on the spot and not at the hospital. They also demanded compensation for Muniraj’s family. Shoolagiri police assured the protesters of legal inquiry into the accident. The body was later sent for autopsy.

